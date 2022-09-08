NY Post

A crazed convict who served time for attempted murder was arrested after killing four people and injuring three others in a series of shootings in Memphis on Wednesday — including one that he livestreamed on Facebook, police said. Ezekiel Kelly, 19 — who has a violent criminal record, including for attempted first-degree murder — launched his alleged rampage just before 1 a.m. and terrorized the city until after dusk, when he was caught during a police chase at about 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. Officials said numerous felony charges are pending against him. “This has been a horrific week for the city of Memphis,” the city’s police chief, Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis, said at a late Wednesday press briefing announcing Kelly’s alleged shooting spree. Memphis police first warned the public to stay away from Kelly, who they said was “armed and dangerous” in a 7 p.m. social media post.

