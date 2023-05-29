At least 41 people have been shot and nine killed as shootings ravaged Chicago over the Memorial Day weekend.

Historically, Memorial Day weekend has been marked by an increase in violent incidents in Chicago, making it one of the most challenging periods for public safety in the city. A total of 52 people were shot and nine killed on the holiday weekend last year.

In the hope of de-escalating the violence, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced last week that ‘peacekeepers’ would be deployed across the city to and address any conflict.

But many people were still caught up in the violence as dozens came under attack from gunfire right across the city.

The weekend had also been seen as a crucial test for newly inaugurated Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who assumed office earlier this month with a commitment to addressing public safety through ‘intelligent and holistic approaches’ rather than relying solely on toughness.

