Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams denounced communism and socialism while appealing to young people to embrace patriotism in a stirring Memorial Day speech at the USS Intrepid Museum at Pier 86 in Manhattan. (Video of speech at end of article.)

Adams spoke of the “tree of freedom” being watered by the blood of Americans, saying that the tree of freedom protects against the “hot rays of communism and socialism.”

Adams, a former NYPD officer, lamented the results of polls that show only 38 percent of Americans say they are extremely proud of the US and that Americans 18-34 are less likely to defend the U.S. if attacked by a foreign enemy.

Democratic Socialists of America NYC chapter organizer Darren Goldner blasted Adams as a “fascist”, “eric adams has always been unhinged, self-obsessed, and a fascist. he was a cop. expect him to be even more publicly unhinged & conservative as his election approaches.”

