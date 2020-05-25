Fox News:

Mass gatherings and shootings marked the start of the Memorial Day holiday, as Americans and government officials made sense of changing rules regarding social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Welcoming warming temperatures during what’s normally the start of a busy summer tourism season, hundreds of boaters came out Sunday in droves on the Charleston Harbor in South Carolina for a massive Memorial Day weekend parade in support of President Trump.

It happened as South Carolina, more than any other state in the nation, has largely lifted lockdown restrictions that had caused public life for most Americans to come to a monthslong standstill.

Meanwhile, six people were wounded in a shooting in Daytona Beach, Fla., Saturday. Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis cleared restaurants to reopen at 50 percent capacity.

Helicopter video shared by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office showed hundreds crowding the boardwalk, with rowdy partygoers drinking and dancing before shots rang out and officers arrived at the scene.

