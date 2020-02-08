Time:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi inevitably became an instant meme when she ripped a transcript of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech.

Trump spoke about a number of expected topics including the U.S. economy, trade agreements and immigration during the State of the Union on Tuesday night in the House chamber. And as he finished, cameras captured Pelosi tearing up her papers.

Why the ripping? “Because it was a manifesto of mistruths,” she told reporters afterward of the move.

Where some didn’t read much into it all, and others had criticism to voice, many on the internet saw joke potential and the Nancy Pelosi tearing papers State of the Union meme was born.

“me ripping up student loan late payment notices,” one user captioned the moment.

“Me tearing up the chore list my mom would leave me during summer break,” another user joked.