Members of migrant caravan seen clinging to ‘The Beast’ train as they make their way to El Paso

Members of an 8,000-person strong migrant caravan were seen clinging to the sides of a train barreling toward the US southern border as they made their way toward El Paso, Texas.Footage posted online Thursday showed several dozen migrants clinging to the side of the so-called “The Beast” train as it passed through Chihuahua, Mexico.It is believed the group is traveling to Juarez, Mexico, which is directly across the border from El Paso, where their asylum claims would be processed by Customs and Border Patrol agents and they would be allowed into the US.The group is apparently hoping to arrive in Texas before a new state law goes into effect that would allow state police to arrest, jail, prosecute, and possibly even deport anyone who crosses the border illegally.The law is set to go into effect in March but is already facing legal challenges from the Biden administration.

