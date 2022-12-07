Twenty-five alleged members and supporters of a far-right terrorist group suspected of aiming to overthrow the German state were detained early on Wednesday during raids across Germany, the federal prosecutor’s office said.

One active soldier and several reservists are among those being investigated, a spokesperson for the military intelligence service (BAMAD) told Reuters. The active soldier is a member of the Special Forces Command, it said.

The suspects are accused of preparing, since the end of November 2021 at the latest, to carry out actions based on their ideology, according to the office. These actions include procuring equipment, recruiting new members and holding shooting lessons, it added.

Investigations into a far-right plot to overthrow the German state show the threat posed by the “Reichsbuerger” movement, which denies the existence of the modern German state, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Wednesday.

“The investigations provide a glimpse into the abyss of a terrorist threat from the Reichsbuerger milieu,” Faeser said in a statement, adding “we are taking action against such endeavours with all the consequences of the rule of law.”

