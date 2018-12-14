NBC NEWS:

After months of negotiations, lawmakers in the House and Senate have reached an agreement on Wednesday on legislation that would address how sexual harassment claims are dealt with in Congress, it was announced Wednesday.

The legislation would hold members of Congress personally liable for awards and settlements stemming from harassment and related retaliation they personally commit, including those who leave office. They can no longer pay out settlements with taxpayer funds and would be required to foot the bill within 90 days or their wages could be garnished.

The legislation is a major reform of the reporting and adjudication process for congressional employees. It comes as a reaction to a significant number of current and former congressional aides — mostly women — who revealed that they were harassed by a member of Congress or a high-ranking aide. In just this Congress, it led to the resignation of at half a dozen members after allegations surfaced.

The 11th-hour agreement before the congressional session is set to end in just one week is the product of a months-long negotiation between the House and Senate who passed their own bills earlier this year.

It is being praised by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle as much-needed reforms to a broken system that was stacked against victims of sexual harassment and rarely mandated accountability of the accused.

“We believe this is a strong step towards creating a new standard in Congress that will set a positive example in our nation, but there is still more work to be done,” Republican and Democratic House members said in a joint statement, including House Administration Chairman Rep. Gregg Harper, R-Miss., ranking member Robert Brady, D-Penn., and Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif.