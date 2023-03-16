A transgender “woman” went into a full-blown unhinged meltdown at a neighborhood Popeye’s filming himself confronting an employee he claimed referred to him as “sir.”

“It is ma’am!!” The sequel. Man has public freak out that fast food employees call him sir. pic.twitter.com/BvWqq7pMDE — Prof. TroonyToons 🦖♀️ (@troonytoons) March 15, 2023

The trans person filmed as he walked into the fast food restaurant in Tucson, Arizona, to berate the employee, Alex, who he proceeded to shout at and accuse of discrimination.

“I certainly didn’t,” the employee said in his defense.

“This guy called me, ‘Sir,’” the trans man told the manager, adding, “This happens every fucking day. Everywhere I go, I get called, ‘Sir.’ I’m so fucking tired.”

“Why would you call a chick with big ass tits [sir]?” the trans person continued asking the employee, turning the camera on himself to show he (somehow) has a set of (synthetic) breasts.

“Cis people need to be held accountable for the way they treat trans people, and I’m not going to put up with this shit anymore!” the trans person screamed at the employee.

“You’re crazy, bro,” the employee replied, again triggering the unhinged trans person.