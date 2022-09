The Italian centre-right alliance led by firebrand conservative Giorgia Meloni has overtaken the left-wing Democratic Party in traditionally leftist regions, smashing through the historic “red wall” of the Italian election landscape.

Election data suggests that the centre-right, which includes Meloni’s Brothers of Italy (FdI), Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, have beaten the Democratic Party even in former leftist strongholds such as Tuscany and Emilia Romagna.

Read more at Breitbart