Giorgia Meloni struck a conciliatory tone after her election win, pledging to govern for all Italians as she was poised to lead the country’s most right-wing government since World War II.

Meloni’s coalition, which includes Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia parties, was credited with about 44% of votes in Sunday’s elections, according to preliminary results from the interior ministry. A left-wing bloc trailed behind at about 26%. The right-wing alliance was on track to win a clear Senate majority.

Right-wing seen winning up to 126 seats out of 206 in Italy’s Senate

“This is the time for responsibility,” Meloni, who heads the far-right Brothers of Italy party, said in an election night speech. “If we are called to govern the nation, we will do so for all Italians, we will do it with the aim of uniting this people, of exalting what unites it rather than what divides it.” Meloni is due to give a news conference later Monday.

