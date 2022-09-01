Breitbart

Polls show a steady lead for the right-wing alliance in the September 25 Italian elections, with Meloni’s conservatives promising aid to families to stem falling birthrates, and populist Salvini vowing action on immigration. Social conservative Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni has launched the party’s election manifesto promising to support “Made in Italy” goods, halt illegal immigration, and support the country’s birth rates. The Brothers of Italy leader launched the 40-page manifesto this week, which promises first to support Italian families and look to increase the country’s birth rate, which is one of the lowest in Europe and fell to record lows during the first year of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Among the pro-family policies is a payment of 300 euros per month for children during their first year, which reduces to 260 euros per month until the child is 18. The FdI also want to reduce value-added taxes (VAT) on childhood products such as baby formulas and wants to make the first hundred thousand euros of any first home purchase tax-free. Meloni’s party also promises to do more to showcase Italian producers of various goods from wine to luxury and cultural products, including producing “Made in Italy” certificates for companies and promoting commercial tourism for Italian-made products.

