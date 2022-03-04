DAILY MAIL:

Melinda Gates trashed her ex-husband Bill for his questionable friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and revealed that he continued to meet with him despite her having ‘nightmares’ about him.

In her first interview since her divorce from the billionaire last year, Melinda told CBS Mornings that she insisted on meeting Epstein back in 2011 because she wanted to see ‘who this man was’.

‘I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein. I made that clear to him. I also met Jeffrey Epstein exactly one time. I wanted to see who this man was and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door.

‘He was abhorrent, evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterwards. That’s why my heart breaks for these young women. That’s how I felt, and I am an older woman. He was awful.’

She told host Gayle King that Bill had to answer the many times he met Epstein, and even suggested that it contributed to the divorce.

‘It was not one thing, it was many things [that led to the divorce]. Any of the questions remaining about what Bill’s relationship with him was… those are for Bill to answer. I made it very clear how I felt about him.’

Melinda revealed how;

She cried ‘on the carpet’ at times while working through the divorce that they announced in May last year

She had forgiven Bill for a 2000 affair but he had to answer to reports of multiple affairs

The pair are ‘friendly’ now but are not ‘friends’: ‘I wish him well,’ she said

She is ‘dipping her toe’ into dating again and finds it ‘interesting’

Every billionaire should give away at least half of their wealth

She does not blame herself for the divorce, saying ‘I did nothing wrong, I hold my head high’

She has launched her own company now called Pivotal Ventures but will continue to work at The Gates Foundation

