New York Post:

First Lady Melania Trump blasted a Food Network host’s “inappropriate and insensitive” comments on Father’s Day questioning whether President Trump is 14-year-old son Barron’s dad.

“Sadly we continue to see inappropriate and insensitive comments about the President’s son,” said Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff and spokeswoman for the first lady, in a statement to The Hill on Tuesday.

“As with every other administration, a minor child should be off-limits and allowed to grow up with no judgment or hate from strangers and the media,” the statement continued.

John Henson, who hosts the Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship,” tweeted about Barron on Sunday.

“I hope Barron gets to spend today with whoever his dad is,” he said in a post.

