On Saturday, First Lady Melania Trump shot back at critics, telling them to do something “good and productive” instead of constantly bashing her and the Trump administration.

“I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest,” she said in a tweet.

The tweet from the First Lady comes after she received criticism from radical Democrats from an earlier tweet where she was sharing the progress on the new Tennis Pavillion at the White House.

