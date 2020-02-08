Breitbart:

A CNN report suggests that first lady Melania Trump is shifting into a more public position in support of her husband’s campaign.

During the first three years of President Donald Trump’s White House tenure, Melania Trump has largely eschewed the high-energy rallies and social media furor on which her husband thrives. And while she has taken time to reach out to Americans through her #BeBest initiative and other more intimate community efforts, most news focuses on more of what is said about her, than what she has said for herself.

But all that may be about to change.

The office of the first lady has not publicly confirmed the scheduling, but Melania Trump is headlining invitations to a March 18 fundraiser in Beverly Hills and a March 25 event at the president’s Mar-a-Lago club. Both are fundraisers benefiting “Trump Victory,” a joint account between the official Trump 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee.

“First lady Melania Trump is a sought-after voice from the first family, who has the overwhelming approval and admiration of the American people,” Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told CNN.