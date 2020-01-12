Newsweek:

Melania Trump is due to be honored by a university in Florida for her work with children under the White House’s ‘Be Best’ initiative.

The first lady is set to be named an honoree of the Palm Beach Atlantic University’s Women of Distinction event, an annual luncheon awarding those who have made “significant contributions” to the community.

The luncheon, the proceeds of which will be put towards a scholarship fund for female students at the university, is due to be held at The Breakers resort on February 19.

“In her role as First Lady, Mrs. Trump focuses her time on the many issues affecting children. An unwavering characteristic of the First Lady is her aptitude for showing love and compassion in all that she does,” Palm Beach Atlantic University said in a statement.