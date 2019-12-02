DAILY MAIL:

Melania Trump officially unveiled the White House Christmas decorations Sunday night in a festive video which showed the first lady adding the final touches to the patriotic display, dubbed ‘The Spirit of America’.

In a nearly one-minute-long video posted to Twitter, Melania, wearing a cream coat, matching dress and stiletto heels, enjoys the work of volunteers, who helped to decorate the residence.

The first family arrived home to the White House Sunday after spending Thanksgiving in Florida and Melania, who designs the holiday decorations, appeared to be in the same outfit she had earlier teamed with tan knee high boots.

Posting footage from the stunning decor online, the first lady wrote: ‘”The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season!’