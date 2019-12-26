THE DAILY CALLER:

Melania Trump truly dazzled when she stepped out Tuesday in a jaw-dropping black dress on Christmas Eve in Palm Beach, Florida.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the sparkling, sleeveless black number that went down to her knees as she joined President Donald Trump on their way to their Christmas Eve party at the Mar-a-Lago resort.

She completed the holiday look with loose hair and black high heels.

Just ahead of the party, FLOTUS shared a picture of herself wearing a festive, sparkling green dress from her phone call with kids across the country as part of the annual NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Santa Tracker calls.

“It’s #ChristmasEve & #Santa is hard at work delivering toys to children all over the world,” the first lady captioned her picture. “A wonderful tradition – thank you @NoradSanta for including me in helping the kids track Santa!”