FOX NEWS:

First lady Melania Trump brushed off criticism of her latest White House Christmas decorations and invited everyone to check them out in person during an appearance at Liberty University on Wednesday.

“It’s the 21st century and everybody has different tastes, I think they look fantastic,” the first lady said at a town hall discussion on America’s opioid crisis.

“I hope everybody will come over and visit it,” she said as the crowd erupted in applause. “In real life, they look even more beautiful. You’re all very welcome to visit the White House.”

A variety of mainstream media outlets bashed Melania’s holiday décor when they were revealed on Monday. Many watchdogs came to her defense, noting that negative feedback was simply an example of hypocrisy from reporters who aren’t fans of her husband, President Trump.

“The war on Christmas has evolved into more of the media’s war on Trump,” Media Research Center vice president Dan Gainor told Fox News.

Melania told the Liberty University crowd that the media likes to focus on “unimportant stuff” such as holiday decorations, but her goal is to shine a light on important issues that she can impact as first lady — such as the opioid crisis and preparing children to become successful adults.