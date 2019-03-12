NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

The faux First Lady theory is back. Rumors that President Trump is parading around a Melania Trump look-alike to pass as his wife have resurfaced following their Friday visit to the Alabama areas affected by tornadoes that killed 23 people. Melania stoically stood near her husband as they paused by crosses representing the victims in Beauregard — but some felt something was amiss. “That one does not look like her, sorry,” Joy Behar said while co-hosting “The View” Monday and looking at a photo of the visit. “I wasn’t going to go along with this, but that one in that picture doesn’t look like her. It’s a different-shaped face.”

