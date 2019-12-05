NEW YORK POST:

First lady Melania Trump on Wednesday tore into the expert witness at the House Judiciary Committee hearing who used her teen son Barron’s name to make a point about the president.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics,” the first lady tweeted Wednesday night in response to remarks by Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan at the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing.

“Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,” the tweet continued.

Earlier in the day, Karlan, testified that, “The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

Karlan’s comments drew quick rebukes from the Trump campaign and other GOP lawmakers.

“Only in the minds of crazed liberals is it funny to drag a 13-year-old child into the impeachment nonsense,” read a statement from Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany.