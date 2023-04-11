Melania Trump on Tuesday slammed back at ‘assumptions’ about her stance on personal and political matters but her statement failed to mention husband Donald Trump by name and whether or not she intends to support him during his indictment and other legal investigations.

In a short statement posted to Twitter, the office of the Melania Trump noted: ‘News organizations have made assumptions about the former First Lady’s stance on subjects that are personal, professional, and political over the past few weeks. In these articles, unnamed sources are cited to bolster the author’s claims.’

‘We ask readers to exercise caution and good judgment when determining whether or not stories concerning the former First Lady are accurate, particularly when they fail to cite Mrs. Trump as a source of information.’

