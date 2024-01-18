Melania delivers touching eulogy for her late mother and her ‘impeccable sense of style’ as Donald Trump joins his wife to bid their last goodbyes to Amalija Knavs, 78

Melania Trump delivered a beautiful eulogy for her mother, Amalija Knavs.



She remembered her mother as “a ray of light in the darkest of days. Our bond was unbreakable." pic.twitter.com/RfHsBHV7Kz — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 18, 2024

Melania Trump delivered an emotional eulogy at her late mother Amalija Knavs’ funeral Thursday morning.

‘Her nurturing spirit had no limits, creating a legacy that will last for generations,’ the former First Lady said of her mother who passed away on January 9, aged 78. ‘With her beauty and impeccable sense of style she turned heads. But it was her unwavering dedication and hard work that made her exceptional.’

She gushed about her mother’s love for grandson Barron, 17, who she ‘showered with affection, illuminating his world with love, tender care and unwavering devotion.’

Her voiced cracked from the podium at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church as she said, ‘Rest in peace, my beloved mother.’

The former President had flown into Florida in the early hours to be at his wife’s side, the pair following closely behind the hearse in one of around a dozen black SUVs.

