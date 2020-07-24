Biz Pac Review:

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain suggested to Mary Trump’s face Thursday that she’s a gold-digging grifter who’s trashing her uncle, President Donald Trump, solely for the money. While she didn’t explicitly use the words “gold-digging grifter,” her words carried that meaning.

I think I made it clear to your publishers I don’t like books like this. I don’t like family tell-all books, especially when it comes to families with fame and power. Because they’re told from the one side, and often the subjects are villainized to the point that I don’t actually end up believing the stuff written,” she said.

“There have been books about my family which are complete and total garbage told from a skewed perspective, and at the end of the day you get a really good paycheck out of it, but I don’t think it’s that legitimate. What do you say to people like me who think this is just a great way for you to get a paycheck right now?”

Ouch.

In response, Trump’s eyes grew wider than a river:

“Well, you’re entirely entitled to your opinion. I think if you read the book, you see that I bring to the story my very deep experience within the family. I’m not some stranger writing it. I’m his niece,” she then said before McCain uppercut her again.

“But you’re not close enough with the family where you say you have any relationship with Ivanka. I mean, I think the last thing I understand is that you did end up going to her wedding, but you thought you were only invited as a courtesy,” she said.

“Again, I just know that in my family … the people who are close are close. I certainly have extended family who I don’t interact with or certainly only interact with at funerals and things like that. So I don’t think people like that would know the inner workings of my immediate family dynamic in the way you present it.”

Mary responded by claiming she’s “not extended family.”

“Donald’s my dad’s younger brother, and my cousins — Donald’s children — are completely irrelevant to this story I was telling, which is in my view the foundational narrative about my family and about how Donald became the person he is,” she said.

But Mary was born in 1965, a whopping 19 years after the president’s birth. Not until she was 15, at which point Trump was 34, would she even have possessed the most basic level of knowledge needed to kind of just barely understand a man and his motivations, let alone one who is two decades her senior.

It’s also unclear how in the world she would have known his SAT scores …

