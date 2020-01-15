NY POST

Meghan Markle may soon be hit with another bombshell amid Megxit — her estranged dad will likely be a key witness against her in an upcoming court case, legal papers reveal. The Duchess of Sussex, 38, is suing the Mail on Sunday newspaper in the UK for printing a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, for not attending her May 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry. Her 75-year-old father now plans to be the key witness testifying on behalf of the paper, according to new documents filed in London’s High Court.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST