Page Six:

Meghan Markle‘s estranged dad accused his daughter of “cheapening” Britain’s royal family — accusing her of turning the monarchy “into a Walmart with a crown on.”

Thomas Markle, 75, called his daughter and her husband, Prince Harry, “lost souls” in an upcoming UK documentary — saying he found it “embarrassing” the way they were ditching the royals, seemingly for a payday.

“This is like one of the greatest long-living institutions ever,” Markle told Channel 5 documentary, “Thomas Markle: My Story,” in a clip released Sunday.

“They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, they’re making it shabby,” he said.