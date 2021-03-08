Page Six:

Meghan Markle revealed Sunday night that the royal family raised “concerns” with Prince Harry over how dark son Archie’s skin might be.

Markle said in her tell-all Oprah interview that while still pregnant with Archie, she was told her son wouldn’t have a royal title and that they wouldn’t be entitled to security.

Asked by Oprah whether she thinks it was “because of his race,” Markle appeared to agree.

“All around this same time — we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” she replied.

Markle would not say who the conversations were with, but claimed there were “several” about the potential color of Archie’s skin.

“About how dark your baby is going to be?” Oprah asked.

“Potentially, and what that would mean or look like,” Markle replied.

Asked about the conversation later in the interview, Harry refused to elaborate much more.

“That conversation I am never going to share, but at the time it was awkward, I was a bit shocked,” he said.

But he did say that discussion of “what will the kids look like?” came “right at the beginning.”

“That was right at the beginning, when she wasn’t going to get security, when members of my family were suggesting that she carries on acting, because there was not enough money to pay for her, all this sort of stuff,” he said.

“Like, there was some real obvious signs before we even got married that this was going to be really hard.”

The first child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archie was born in May 2019.

Markle also said Sunday night that before she gave birth to Archie, she was told her son wouldn’t have a royal title or receive security.

