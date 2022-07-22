After a fresh humiliation by booing crowds at the Queen’s jubilee, here comes another blow to the Duke and Duchess of Woke.

“Revenge,” the much-anticipated book by British investigative reporter Tom Bower, may not offer much new information, but it shines as a deep dive into their psyches.

The folie á deux on display here is worthy of a Highsmith novel: Two very broken people stoking each other’s rage, grievances and delusions of grandeur, believing in their unstoppable rise even as they fall ever downward.

What other modern-day couple would wear their expulsion from the British royal family so dementedly, like a badge of honor, while clinging to their royal titles?

The great question is how such privileged people got this way. Bower provides some answers.

