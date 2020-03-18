DAILYMAIL.COM

Meghan and Prince Harry are self-isolating at their Vancouver Island mansion, with Meghan relieved to be back in Canada, a friend told DailyMail.com

Meghan told her inner circle that Harry ‘feels a bit helpless and isolated out in the middle of nowhere, but is grateful that they are all together as a family’

She said Harry is ‘concerned’ for the Queen and his father Prince Charles, urging them to take extra precautions during the coronavirus pandemic

‘Meghan said they are grateful, especially Harry, that they could spend time with his family before all this insanity began,’ the insider explained

She is taking precautions to protect her family, requiring ‘everyone on their team to wear latex gloves at all times and are to follow a strict hygiene protocol’

Additionally, Meghan and Harry are working with experts because they feel ‘compelled to help’, believing the pandemic is also a mental health crisis

The friend said: ‘Meghan said just because they are isolating themselves, it doesn’t mean they can’t help. They aren’t sitting around at home doing nothing’

Coronavirus symptoms: what are they and should you see a doctor?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are self-isolating in Canada, as Meghan confides in friends that Harry feels ‘helpless’ and is ‘concerned’ about the Queen and his father Prince Charles catching coronavirus, a close friend exclusively told DailyMail.com. ‘Meghan said they are grateful, especially Harry, that they could spend time with his family before all this insanity began,’ the insider explained. ‘Meghan said [Harry] has been in contact with the both his father and grandmother. He urged them to stay safe and to take extra precautions.’

READ MORE AT THE DAILYMAIL.COM