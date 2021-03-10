Breitbart:

Hollywood’s Duchess Meghan had complained to broadcaster ITV over Piers Morgan’s criticisms of the woke royals’ tell-all interview, before the firebrand journalist quit breakfast show Good Morning Britain.

ITV’s royal correspondent Chris Ship claimed on Wednesday that the Duchess of Sussex had “formally filed a complaint to ITV on Monday. It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO.”

Adding: “Meghan raised concerns about how Piers Morgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide.”

ITV later corroborated the report that the Duchess of Sussex had contacted the broadcaster, saying Morgan had “quit” after the complaint.

United Kingdom media regulator Ofcom has launched an investigation into comments made by “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, after it received tens of thousands of complaints.

Speaking to Variety, an Ofcom spokesperson said, “We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of ‘Good Morning Britain’ under our harm and offence rules.”

According to the spokesperson, Ofcom received 41,015 complaints regarding Morgan by 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Morgan has come under extensive criticism over his remarks, including from a fellow presenter Tuesday on the morning program.

