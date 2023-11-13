Megan Rapinoe says injury during championship game is ‘proof’ God doesn’t exist

US soccer star Megan Rapinoe did her best to laugh off an injury she suffered in the final match of her career on Saturday.

Rapinoe went down in the sixth minute as OL Reign lost to Gotham FC in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship on Saturday night. Rapinoe said she believed she tore her Achilles.

In the post-match press conference, Rapinoe said she was going to get the “Aaron Rodgers treatment” to try and recover from the injury. She said she’d reach out to him or whoever did his surgery.

“I’m not a religious person or anything and if there was a God, like, this is proof that there isn’t,” Rapinoe said. “This is f—ed up. It’s just f—ed up. Six minutes in and I eat my Achilles.”

Rapinoe tried to make a play on defense when she went down with a non-contact injury.

An emotional Rapinoe was tended to by medical staff before leaving the game, ending her night and career.

