In October of 2016, the Obama White House co-hosted a roundtable with Soros-funded John Jay’s College Institute for Innovation in Prosecution.

The round table was made up of liberal-leaning prosecutors’ around the United States and the topic on hand was the role of a prosecutor in the 21st century.

One of the roundtable discussion participants was current Manhattan District Attorney Chief Assistant Meg Reiss.

Per John Jay’s College site, Reiss served as the Institute for Innovation in Prosecution Executive Director at the time she was a participant of the event:

