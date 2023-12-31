Meet the world’s shortest tribe, who live on the edge of Uganda’s Bwindi Impenetrable Forest

We drive.

Robert steers the jeep down a bright orange, dusty track.

To our left is a steep incline with tree roots tangled in the soil. To our right, a sheer drop.

‘Don’t look down,’ he says with a laugh.

When we finally emerge from the winding mountain pass of Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, we are greeted with familiar scenes of people selling local fresh produce at the roadside. As we reach the other end of the village, however, things take an unexpected turn.

MailOnline Travel’s Laura Sharman is introduced to Pygmies in Uganda, where they are known as the Batwa. Above is a picture she takes of the tribe she is introduced to

‘The Pygmies are our neighbours,’ says Robert, our driver, who has stopped off here at his village on our journey back to the lodge.

‘They live here at the edge of the forest.’

I look down into a dark clearing and see several people resting against a pile of maize bags and two children watching on with curious eyes from a nearby treehouse.

