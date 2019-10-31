NEW YORK POST:

Two House Democrats who represent districts that voted for President Trump in 2016 bucked their party’s leadership Thursday and voted against formalizing the House impeachment probe.

Jeff Van Drew, 66, a freshman who represents New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, and Collin Peterson of Minnesota, 75, a conservative Democrat who represents Minnesota’s 7th District, were the only two lawmakers from either party to cross the aisle.

Van Drew’s district is the state’s largest and includes the southern part of the Garden State, from Salem County to the Jersey Shore and Atlantic City.

The district voted for Trump by 4.5 points over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, and had been represented by Republican Frank LoBiondo, who served 11 terms before announcing his retirement in November 2017.

Van Drew had told The Post recently that he had no plans to vote for the impeachment inquiry.

“I didn’t support the idea of doing this to begin with, so I can’t support a process that just further promulgates this,” he said.