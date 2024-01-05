Meet the smalltown Dem mayor accused of spending thousands on Vegas trips, billboards while drawing ire for brazen social media antics

The self-described “Super Mayor” of a small Illinois town is making waves for her wild antics and alleged obscene spending of taxpayer dollars — with some insisting her escapades warrant a real-life “Parks and Recreation” TV show.Tiffany Henyard, a Democrat who currently serves as mayor of the Chicago suburb of Dolton, has drawn massive heat for allegedly splashing taxpayer cash on everything from a first class flight to Las Vegas to over-the-top security and personalized billboards.Henyard, who is also the Thornton Township Supervisor, has been blasted for bringing DJs to town meetings, filming music videos with cops and using a professional stylist to get glam for community events.Meanwhile, the unfazed mayor’s Instagram and TikTok pages are also filled with influencer-style videos of her outfits, as well as posts where she often boasts that “God chose me.”In her Instagram bio, Henyard describes herself as “The Most Powerful Woman in The Southland of Chicago.”

READ MORE