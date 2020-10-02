Fox News:

President Trump’s campaign is calling out C-SPAN anchor Steve Scully, who’s moderating the second presidential debate, for his ties to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Steve Scully, who serves as a host for C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” interned for Biden after coming to Washington, D.C. as a student, according to Marie Claire. He later worked as a staff assistant for the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., a Democratic icon who was honored at the party’s 2012 convention.

On Thursday, one of his tweets resurfaced containing a photo of him with Biden. “Gotta love the @VP at the Biden Beach Bash ’16,” it read.

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller tweeted in response: “Don’t forget to change before the debate, fellas!”

C-SPAN and The Commission on Presidential Debates did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

cully’s past provoked criticism from some and concerns about potential bias at the debate, which is scheduled for Oct. 15. “How is this even possible?” Dan Gainor, vice president of the conservative Media Research Center, asked Fox News. “When they picked the moderator did they try to ensure that it would be biased to benefit Biden? This is the equivalent of giving the Democrats home-field advantage.”

At the beginning of September, Scully did an interview in which he committed to being fair “across the board.” He said his training as a backup moderator in 2016 helped him prepare for his role this election. Scully’s debate will be a townhall format at the Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida.

