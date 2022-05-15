WESTERN JOURNAL:

As a crazed killer began his massacre Saturday at a Buffalo-area supermarket, one man ran forward as everyone else ran away.

On Saturday, Payton Gendron shot 13 people, killing 10, in a swift rampage.

Retired Buffalo police officer Aaron Salter, Jr., was working security for the Buffalo, New York, store, and fired at Gendron.

It was no use. Gendron was wearing body armor. Unharmed by Salter’s multiple shots, he fired back, killing the former cop, according to WKBW-TV in Buffalo.

Buffalo Police Department Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia called Salter “beloved,” and “a hero in our eyes.”

According to Salter’s LinkedIn bio, he was a police officer for 27 years.

“Today is a shock,” Aaron Salter III, the slain officer’s son, told The Daily Beast.

“I’m pretty sure he saved some lives today. He’s a hero.”

Salter was the father of three, and had joined the Buffalo police straight from high school.

