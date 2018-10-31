NEW YORK POST:

An ex-Mafia hitman who’s being eyed as the prime suspect in the fatal beatdown of James “Whitey” Bulger can guarantee his status as a boss behind bars — if he really was behind the infamous Boston gangster’s death.

Fotios “Freddy” Geas is suspected of rubbing out Bulger, 89, on Tuesday morning — hours after the aging mobster was transferred to Hazelton federal penitentiary in West Virginia.

“He’s a rich man now. He’ll run any prison he’s in,” a law enforcement source told MassLive.com.

Geas, 51, is serving a life sentence at Hazelton for the 2003 murders of one-time mob boss Adolfo “Big Al” Bruno and associate Gary Westerman.