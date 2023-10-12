Meet the Harvard Students Supporting Hamas’ Invasion of Israel

In the wake of Hamas’ brutal surprise attack against Israel, 34 Harvard student organizations recently signed a joint statement blaming Israel for the attack and expressing support for Palestine.

“We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence,” the letter read.

“The apartheid regime is the only one to blame. Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years.”

To date, the Hamas invasion has killed over 900 Israeli citizens, and at least 11 American citizens. Reports of Hamas raping Israeli women, and videos of militants holding Israeli children in cages, have flooded social media. In one violent spectacle, Hamas militants paraded the naked, dead body of a German woman through the streets of Gaza in the back of a vehicle.

In some cases, Hamas terrorists even uploaded images or videos of their victims on the victims’ own social media accounts.

Despite such horrific brutality, the Harvard student groups offered Hamas their public support and blamed Israel for the murder and rape of its own citizens.

Townhall has identified the student leaders of several of those groups. Their names are listed below.

Graduate Student Leaders Whose Groups Support the Hamas Invasion

Harvard Muslim Law School Association

Hussain Awan ’25 (Co-President)

Hussain Awan is a second-year student at Harvard Law School. This past July, Awan worked as a law clerk at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, under Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

Before that, Awan worked in Tunisia as a legal intern for the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA). IDEA is an “intergovernmental organization (IGO) with a mandate to support sustainable democracy worldwide.” IDEA also received $320,000 from George Soros’ Open Society Foundation between 2016 and 2017.

Reema Doleh ’25 (Co-President)

Reema Doleh is a second-year student at Harvard Law School. This past summer, Doleh worked as a legal intern for Legal Services NYC. Before that, she worked as a paralegal in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office from January 2022 to July 2022.

