He wants to go from a prison jumpsuit to judicial robes. An ex-con who peddled heroin and spent more than 10 years in prison for attempted murder and armed robbery says he has turned his life around to become a lawyer — and is now running to be a Civil Court judge in The Bronx. “Only in America is this possible. I’ve gone from public enemy to public champion,” Angel Cruz, 56, told The Post. Cruz is using his sordid past as part of his campaign for judgeship, admitting he did wrong while growing up in Kingsbridge during the turbulent “The Bronx is Burning Days” of the 1970s and early 1980s. He even mentions his criminal past in a campaign video. Cruz says he was a juvenile delinquent as a young teen, getting arrested for burglary as a 13-year-old, and again in 1981 for chain snatching. He was busted and convicted for attempted murder during a robbery in 1982 — at the age of 17.

