Tributes are being paid to the Afghani footballer, who died falling from a US military aircraft on Monday which was leaving the country, Afghanistan’s General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports said on Thursday. Thousands of people have been attempting to flee Kabul since the Taliban took control of the capital city last Sunday.

Zaki Anwari, a 19 year old Afghan who played in the national junior football team died as he fell from a US military plane, according to this post from the Afghan Sports Society. A young man with much promise and talent. What a tragic way to die. #Afghanistan.

