NY Post

The activists who city officials blamed for helping fuel the migrant standoff outside Manhattan’s Watson Hotel included a “community organizer” from California and a New York writer who sparked controversy with an open letter that got her fired by Yelp. At least one person in the group also apparently distributed an anti-cop leaflet produced by an anarchist organization that bills itself as a “rebel alliance” dedicated to “action against all the forces that threaten your freedom.” On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams blasted the activists as “agitators that just really, I think, are doing a disservice to migrants and doing a disservice to the children and families we’re moving to hotels.” City Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro also accused the rabble rousers of outright lying to migrants, telling Univision that they “seek some political motive.” “They are telling them that we are establishing detention centers, which is incorrect,” Castro said. The standoff — which began Sunday when more than 50 single, male migrants refused to be relocated from Manhattan’s three-star Watson Hotel to a new shelter in Brooklyn — ended Wednesday night with the NYPD forcing about 25 remaining diehards to leave their sidewalk encampment.

Read More