Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is heading up the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump, has a history of charging political leaders, including former Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi.

The former acting Director of National Security during the Trump administration, Richard Grenell, contends Smith’s charging of Thaçi was politically driven.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday unsealed its 49-page indictment against Trump detailing 38 counts, 31 of which alleged willful retention of national defense information, Breitbart News noted. While Smith has secured the grand jury indictment and is set to pursue the charges against the leading Republican presidential candidate, Trump insists, “I’M AN INNOCENT MAN.”

