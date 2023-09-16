Meet NYC’s surprising new gun owners: Councilwoman, grocer, new mom

The number of New Yorkers legally packing guns is on the rise — and they’re not necessarily who you’d expect.

For a city where obtaining a license to carry a firearm was once, not that long ago, almost impossible, a surprising number of NYC residents — 17% — have bought a gun in the past year, according to a July Siena poll.

This comes after a landmark Supreme Court decision last year radically reshaped gun laws by striking down New York State’s century-old restrictions on carrying concealed firearms.

“I want it for protection,” Brooklyn councilwoman Inna Vernikov told The Post of her new gun.

She received her concealed carry license this month after her application was approved in July.

When the Jewish Ukrainian native heads to her local synagogue for the high holidays starting Friday, she’ll be carrying an increasingly popular temple accessory: a 9MM Smith & Wesson.

