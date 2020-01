NY POST

Martha the 15-month-old miniature dwarf horse just “neigh” be the cutest of all time. The animal had been rescued by R&R ranch in Wildwood, Missouri, after the organization spotted her being sold on Craigslist. Now, Martha’s living the life — her days are spent playing with her golden retriever friend, running around the ranch and rocking the sweetest sweaters.

