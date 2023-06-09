Trump-appointed U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon will reportedly preside over former President Donald Trump’s second indictment, the “Boxes Hoax” case.

The summons sent to Trump on Thursday listed Judge Cannon on the summons, people familiar with the summons told the Guardian. ABC News and CNN confirmed the Guardian‘s reporting.

Cannon granted Trump a special master during the investigation last year. Breitbart News reported that some left-wing scholars and legal experts were furious, lashing out against Judge Cannon, claiming that she acted out of political motives and was even an accomplice to “obstruction of justice.”

