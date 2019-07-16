NEY YORK POST

A female Border Patrol officer has gone viral — with social media users dubbing the woman #IceBae — on account of her dolled-up appearance. “Holy s–t…I think I’m coming down with a case of undocumentation,” wrote @VibeHi on Twitter, who was one of countless users to share the BPD agent’s photo on Monday, along with a video she posted. “#IceBae could detain me for however long she wants,” another said. The female officer was providing security for Vice President Mike Pence during his recent border visit when she was photographed standing outside of a holding cell.

