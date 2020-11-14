Breitbart:

Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democrat candidate for Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff race, said in a speech in 2016 that “America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness.”

“If it is true that a man who has dominated the news and poisoned the discussion for months needs to repent, then it is doubly true that a nation that can produce such a man and make his vitriol go viral needs to repent,” Warnock said in an address at Atlanta’s Candler School of Theology right before the 2016 presidential election.

“No matter what happens next month, more than a third of the nation that would go along with this is reason to be afraid,” Warnock emphasized. “America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness on full display.”

Warnock hopes to oust Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) in the January Senate runoff and has faced sharp criticism for his incendiary rhetoric. Loeffler slammed Warnock’s controversial remarks, saying, “@ReverendWarnock, THIS is what division and fear looks like. We are ALL God’s children. This rhetoric is disgusting and offensive.”

