Attorneys Christopher Kise and Todd Blanche are expected to represent former President Donald Trump in the 37 federal felony counts against him as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his handling of White House documents.

The news follows Trump’s previous attorneys, James Trusty and John Rowley, abruptly quitting on Friday after the federal government unsealed the 49-page indictment. In it, the Joe Biden Justice Department “alleges Trump mishandled classified documents after he left office, including by storing them in a ballroom and a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago,” as Breitbart News detailed.

However, it appears Trump has secured a new set of attorneys ahead of his scheduled arraignment in Miami, expected to take place at 3:00 p.m. Eastern.

Kise stated in a motion filed Tuesday that he, the listed counsel, will represent Trump “for trial, all proceedings in the District Court, and on appeal.”

